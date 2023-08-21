California community continues feeling impact of Tropical Storm Hilary

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rancho Mirage, a city located in Riverside County, continues to feel the impact of Sunday's storms.

Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California with several inches of rain as it moved across the region. All that water caused some flooding in Rancho Mirage that still has some roads closed Monday.

Residents found Frank Sinatra Drive impassable Monday morning as floodwaters continue to rush across the roadway. Some just had to stop and take a few photos.

Other roads in the city are also closed due to the impressive amount of rain produced by Tropical Storm hilary, and officials are reminding everyone to turn around and don't drown, if you see water covering the Road in front of you..

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Los Angeles in more than 80 years. Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California.