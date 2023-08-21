Skip to Content
California News

California community continues feeling impact of Tropical Storm Hilary

NBC
By ,
New
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:21 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rancho Mirage, a city located in Riverside County, continues to feel the impact of Sunday's storms.

Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California with several inches of rain as it moved across the region. All that water caused some flooding in Rancho Mirage that still has some roads closed Monday.

Residents found Frank Sinatra Drive impassable Monday morning as floodwaters continue to rush across the roadway. Some just had to stop and take a few photos.

Other roads in the city are also closed due to the impressive amount of rain produced by Tropical Storm hilary, and officials are reminding everyone to turn around and don't drown, if you see water covering the Road in front of you..

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Los Angeles in more than 80 years. Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content