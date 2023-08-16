SAG-AFTRA on where things stand, movement in WGA strike

BURBANK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - SAG-AFTRA held an online briefing on where things stand, and there may be more moveement in the Writer's strike.

"We want to get back to work. We’re not out here for fun. We want to work," said Jeff Tores, a member of SAG-AFTRA.

During a virtual roundtable with the media Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA leadership says the union is eager to get back to the table, but say the studios still won’t budge on major issues.

"We want like fair residuals. We want compensation for as much money as they’re making...We want to be making money for that too. It’s seems fair we’re the ones that create the product they’re selling and you know we don’t want to be replaced for AI," Tores explained.

Watching closely

The studios maintain they’ve made a fair offer to SAG-AFTRA, and that the union is making misleading statements about their stance. SAG-AFTRA leadership says they want a fair contract, the same demand being made by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA).

Deadline reports the Guild is presenting its latest counter to the studios after the two sides met Friday. The big question is if it could pave the way for SAG-AFTRA?

"In one sense, you could say that’s a good step forward for the whole town to get to work. Yet, there’s also a sentiment out there that if one guild strikes a deal, companies might be able to use that as leverage...to push some of the points that they made with the writers in theory. There’s many scenarios in which a deal yes, it would indicate that’s a good thing for the writers it may not necessarily mean that it’s a great thing for the actors," said Peter Kiefer, staff writer for The Ankler.

While any details of a potential meeting are being kept under wraps, SAG-AFTRA members say they’re watching closely.

"It seems like they are going to start negotiating again. It seems great. I am pretty hopeful about it...We’ll see what happens as soon as they get their contract. Hopefully the actors will get theirs as well," Tores expressed.

As far as the WGA goes, there is no word yet on when the two sides plan to meet again.