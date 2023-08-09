LACSD SUV crashes into home, four people taken to hospital
ARTESIA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) SUV ended up mangled, on a sidewalk, trapped between a power pole and a residence following an Artesia vehicle collision.
The accident happened in the area of Pioneer Boulevard and E. 183rd Street, around 9:55am Pacific time.
It is reported that four patients were taken to a hospital, including the deputy in the vehicle.
No other details on the accident are available at this time.