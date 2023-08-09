Skip to Content
California News

LACSD SUV crashes into home, four people taken to hospital

By ,
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:38 PM

ARTESIA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) SUV ended up mangled, on a sidewalk, trapped between a power pole and a residence following an Artesia vehicle collision.

The accident happened in the area of Pioneer Boulevard and E. 183rd Street, around 9:55am Pacific time.

It is reported that four patients were taken to a hospital, including the deputy in the vehicle.

No other details on the accident are available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content