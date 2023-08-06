California spa under investigation for possible Legionnaires’ disease

RICHMOND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Richmond day spa is under the microscope after being linked to a serious and potentially deadly bacteria infection.

Contra Costa County health leaders say two people who recently visited the spa died from Legionnaires' disease. Now, they are investigating to see if the bacteria that causes the disease, Legionella, came from the spa. Health leaders are also working tirelessly to reach anyone who has been at that spa in the past two weeks.

An alert so important, Contra Costa Health (CCH) and County officials called a last minute weekend news conference.

"This business has been closed, pending the investigation," said John Gioia, Contra Costa County District 1 Supervisor.

Officials had announced that they closed Richmond's Zen Day Spa completely Saturday morning after learning about the two extremely rare deaths and that one illness.

"I just want to start off by giving my condolences to the families and loved-ones," said Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, Deputy Health Officer for CCH.

Two deaths in two days

Sreenivasan said officials learned about the first death Thursday and the second one on Friday. She said Zen Day Spa did not have permits to operate a jacuzzi or pool and the County closed those areas on Friday. Soon after, the entire facility Saturday morning.

The owner is cooperating.

"We're also working with the facility to collect samples, so that we can test those and see if it has the same strain of bacteria that infected the individuals that were here," Sreenivasan shared.

They expect to have the preliminary results from those water tests early next week, and want to reach people who were at the spa, but don't want the public to worry about an outbreak.

"It is extremely rare for someone exposed to this bacteria to spread it to somebody else," Gioia explained.

"The message that we really want to get out to the public is that individuals who come down with symptoms, such as fevers, chills, cough, trouble breathing, who may have attended this spa in the previous two weeks to please alert their health care provider," Sreenivasan remarked.