California fire, dubbed “Danny Fire,” burns at least one barn

today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:48 AM

ANTELOPE VALLEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A wildfire burning in the Antelope Valley, portion of Los Angeles County, has claimed at least one barn Sunday.

Los Angeles County fire crews were battling to put out the blaze, which began at 15 acres, but as of 5:00pm Pacific Time, the fire grew to at least 1,290 acres, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

Crews were attacking the fire from the ground and from the air.

No word yet on any injuries or how the fire was dubbed the "Danny Fire."

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

