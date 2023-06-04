California to receive boost to mental health for LGBTQ+ teens

LONG BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As Pride Month gets underway, the federal government is giving a big boost to mental health for LGBTQ+ teens.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra announced the funding in Long Beach. Becerra announced the new funding, millions of dollars worth, to specifically give more mental health access to LGBTQ+ youth.

He made the announcement at Renaissance High School in long beach after having a round table discussion with LGBTQ+ teens.

They say the funding is badly needed considering these numbers from The TREVOR Project, showing 70% of LGBTQ+ youth in California report experiencing discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. 54% of trans or non-binary teens have seriously considered suicide.

"It's distressing that so many...commit suicide," Becerra spoke.

"I've definitely been to a point in my life where I contemplated suicide. I think trans teens feel targeted," said Milo, student for Renaissance High School.

Teens say some of the biggest problems with discrimination are in their own home.