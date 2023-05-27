California Governor Newsom tours Vet housing site

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom toured a new supportive housing site at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus and met with California Veterans Friday.

The governor is highlighting his administration's investments in housing resources and behavioral health for Veterans.

Investment in the VA has helped many veterans move into stable, permanent housing with accessible and affordable services and care for them. Newsom and his wife met with veteran Anthony Wimberly in a new apartment on the campus of Veterans Affairs.

Newsom's office released this following list of "Key Behavioral Health Programs for California Veterans:"