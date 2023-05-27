California Governor Newsom tours Vet housing site
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom toured a new supportive housing site at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus and met with California Veterans Friday.
The governor is highlighting his administration's investments in housing resources and behavioral health for Veterans.
Investment in the VA has helped many veterans move into stable, permanent housing with accessible and affordable services and care for them. Newsom and his wife met with veteran Anthony Wimberly in a new apartment on the campus of Veterans Affairs.
Newsom's office released this following list of "Key Behavioral Health Programs for California Veterans:"
- California Veterans Health Initiative (CVHI): $50 million investment to coordinate state, local, and community resources to amplify education and outreach efforts, while working to increase capacity so we can serve all our veterans in need.
- Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program (VHHP): Projects are required to provide onsite supportive services which include intensive case management, mental and physical health care, benefits counseling and advocacy, education and employment services, life-skills training, and peer support - an additional investment of $100 million.
- Veterans Support to Self-Reliance Pilot Program: $25 million to help California’s most vulnerable veterans with the opportunity to age in place, by establishing a baseline of service that will enable them in stable, independent housing.
- Behavioral Health Services Program: $1.27 million in ongoing funding to assist County Veterans Service Offices (CVSOs) in enhancing and expanding mental health services through projects that collaborate with the existing community-based system of care.
- California Transition Assistance Program (CALTAP): Provides in-person and virtual trainings to service members, veterans and their families throughout the state.
- Behavioral Health at the Veterans Homes of California: The eight Veterans Homes of California have hired more clinical social workers, psychologists, and psychiatrists to ensure behavioral health staffing is commensurate with the needs of current and future residents.