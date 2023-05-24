Skip to Content
California News
today at 5:56 AM
One dead, one injured in California library shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting outside a California library.

San Diego police are looking for a suspect who they say opened fire on two men at the Downtown Central Library Tuesday.

Details on what led up to the violence are not yet clear, but police believe the suspect and victims had an interaction in the foyer of the library.

They say that's where shots were first fired, before the fight spilled out into the street.

The San Diego Central Library said they closed for the remainder of the day, and all scheduled events had been canceled.

