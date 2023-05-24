Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:10 AM

One dead, four injured in California pursuit, ending in car crash

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed when a carjacking suspect plowed into pedestrians in San Francisco Tuesday.

Police say the suspect carjacked a city vehicle at about 10:00am. Officers who spotted the vehicle began a pursuit which ended in a crash here.

In all, five people were hit, and one of those people died. The driver was taken into custody and treated for injuries.

No information is available about charges they face.

