today at 6:27 AM
Four-year-old child dropped from border wall

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A four-year-old child was dropped from the border barrier on Monday.

The U.S. Customs and BorderPprotection is warning the public to beware of smugglers.

A newly released video shows an unknown person lowering the child before dropping them from the barrier. The child then waited as two more people climbed over the barrier.

According to officials, responding agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child.

Border Patrol officials have not identified any individuals seen in the video, but they say the child is okay.

