San Francisco improving bike safety for bicyclists

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San francisco is moving forward with its goal to eliminate traffic deaths by 2024.

A new study shows the city has some of the lowest rates of cyclist fatalities per capita among major U.S. cities, with 1.4 fatal bicycle crashes for every million San Francisco residents between 2017 through 2021. That's down 58% from the previous year.

"We want to make sure that all San Franciscans of all ages and abilities feel safe riding their bike using wheelchair whatever in order to get from their neighborhood to another neighborhood in the city," said Jeffrey Tumlin, Executive Director for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

San Francisco's transportation agency says they're working with the state to legalize speed safety cameras As another way to increase safety. However, they say more needs to be done.

Bike activists say the city should invest in more protected bike lanes and intersections all across the city.

"We could be creating a connected network of protected bike lanes around the city and that could be first be done with paint and plastic much faster than SFMTA has been doing it," said Luke Bornheimer, a sustainable transportation activist.

The city already has more than 43 miles of protected bike lanes, with the goal of adding 10 more miles across the city by the end of the year.