Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:58 AM

Cruel World Festival halted due to bad weather

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl was halted Saturday due to weather and fans were told to evacuate the festival site immediately after lightning strikes were reported in the area, organizers said.

In a statement posed to its website, organizers told fans that performers Siouxsie and Iggy Pop would play their sets Sunday.

The statement went on to read that Siouxsie would play an extended set for fans as this would be her only performance in North America this year.

Organizers also posted that fans holding Saturday passes would be permitted into the venue Sunday at 5:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content