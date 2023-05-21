Cruel World Festival halted due to bad weather

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl was halted Saturday due to weather and fans were told to evacuate the festival site immediately after lightning strikes were reported in the area, organizers said.

In a statement posed to its website, organizers told fans that performers Siouxsie and Iggy Pop would play their sets Sunday.

The statement went on to read that Siouxsie would play an extended set for fans as this would be her only performance in North America this year.

Organizers also posted that fans holding Saturday passes would be permitted into the venue Sunday at 5:00pm.