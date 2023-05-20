Two people injured in California baseball stadium gas leak

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are hospitalized after a gas leak at a minor league baseball stadium.

It happened at the Lake Elsinore Diamond in Riverside County, home of the "Storm," an affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

According to the Padres, the incident took place in the home clubhouse.

No patrons were at the stadium when the incident happened, but the stadium was evacuated.

Although there were initially reports of an explosion, fire officials have only confirmed that there was a gas leak.