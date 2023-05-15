Skip to Content
California News
today at 6:40 AM
Three dead, seven injured in California freeway crash

WHITEWATER, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were killed and seven others were injured in a multi-car crash on the Interstate 10 (I-10) Freeway in the Whitewater area.

The crash unfolded just before 7:30am Sunday on eastbound lanes of I-10 near Haugen Lehmann Way.

Of the injured, two patients were transported to the hospital via air ambulance with major injuries; two patients were transported via ground ambulance with moderate injuries; and two patients were assessed and declined care.

Police say that three of the victims were ejected from the vehicle due to the impact of the collision.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 Freeway were closed for eight hours at Main Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

