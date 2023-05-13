Blake Shelton gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A country music star went Hollywood Friday when his chart-topping career was celebrated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Shelton was honored with the 2,755th star in a ceremony Friday on the iconic sidewalk, surrounded by family, friends and fans.

Shelton was honored in the recording category.

He was joined by wife Gwen Stefani, singer Adam Levine, and "The Voice" host Carson Daly. The unveiling comes just days before Shelton's final episode on the show after 23 seasons as a coach.

The star is located in front of Amoeba Music.