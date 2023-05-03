Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 7:08 AM
Published 7:19 AM

Brush fire could burn up to 25 acres of land, fire crews say

EASTVILLE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters are engaged with a multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale.

According to CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze has burned between five and seven acres of brush so far in the Santa Ana River bottom, near the area of Cobble Creek Drive.

Crews estimate that the fire could burn up to 25 acres.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content