Brush fire could burn up to 25 acres of land, fire crews say

EASTVILLE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters are engaged with a multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale.

According to CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze has burned between five and seven acres of brush so far in the Santa Ana River bottom, near the area of Cobble Creek Drive.

Crews estimate that the fire could burn up to 25 acres.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.