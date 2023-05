LEE VINING, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Caltrans maintenance crews are continuing to make progress clearing snow from mountain roads.

Last weekend, Caltrans crew were working to clear snow off of State Route 120 West, near Lee Vining.

Snow melt is expected in the area but some mountain communities are still digging out of the snow as cold temperatures are still hanging on in higher elevations.