Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday, musicians attend party

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - With some help from his friends, country music legend and activist Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday with a concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl Saturday.

Helping him ring in the milestone was a Who's Who of music royalty, including Lyle Lovett, Snoop Dogg, Tom Jones and Charlie Sexton, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

"It’s wonderful. He’s 90’s year old. I mean, I'm only 83, so he’s my hero," Jones praised.

Sexton also shared his love for Nelson saying, "On the music side, the songwriting that is so powerful what he’s done, what he’s achieved. He has an unassuming side of him, he gives really good advice and he’s hilarious."

Nelson performed part two of his birthday bash before embarking on a coast-to-coast tour this summer.