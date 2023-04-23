Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s “Fantasmic” show

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A prop dragon went up in flames during a performance of "Fantasmic!" at Disneyland Saturday.

The fire was reported to Anaheim fire and rescue at 11:00pm.

Several videos posted to social media showed the 45-foot tall Maleficent dragon engulfed in the blaze.

Guests were ushered away from the area of tom sawyer island where the show takes place, and first responders treated several Disneyland cast members for potential smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.