SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco residents came out to enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday for the 16th Annual Dog Fest.

The community festival and fundraiser was at Duboce Park in the Lower Haight neighborhood.

All the money raised goes to benefit McKinley Elementary School.

People got to enjoy a best dog contest as well as food and drink from local businesses, carnival games, and a doggie adoption zone.