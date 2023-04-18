California conducts beach trash survey, finds more than 380,000 pounds of trash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Think of California beaches and you think sun, sand and waves. But you also may think trash.

A recent cleanup sponsored by the ocean conservancy found more than 380,000 pounds of debris on the state's beaches.

An environmental group in California says that's down from 2018 when there was 800,000 pounds along the coastline.

The top five items collected on California beaches are plastic beverage bottles, metal bottle caps, plastic lids, wrappers, and number one: cigarette butts.

Their filters contain plastic.

Environmentalist Nick Mallos says simple steps can help.

"Certainly enjoy your beverages, enjoy your foods. Can you make packaging decisions that don't have an impact if they get lost in the environment. And then secondly, you know, you usually have a bag with, you take a piece, take five pieces, just leave the beach a little cleaner than the way you found it," Mallos spoke.