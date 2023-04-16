California residents make push in curbside debris cleanup efforts

PAJARO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pajaro residents and volunteers joined together on Saturday to further cleanup efforts in the area.

Pajaro was wrecked by flooding last month after a levee breach. It's been three weeks now since people were allowed back into their homes.

Clean up is ongoing, and over 60 homes requested help; Saturday saw more than 100 volunteers showing up and pitching in.

Volunteers in white hazmat suits fanned out across eight streets, shoveling and blasting away grime.

The last day for residential debris curbside pick up is April 24.