California Priuses big target for catalytic converter thieves

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - California ranks number one for catalytic converter thefts, and the vehicle most targeted is the Toyota Prius.

Rodrigo Fortes has had the catalytic converter in his Toyota Prius stolen not just once, but twice.

"Honestly, it was quite upsetting," Fortes expressed.

The second theft happened even after Fortes had his mechanic put a metal plate underneath his car to keep thieves from accessing the converter. Thieves just cut around it.

"I feel like at this point I'm just waiting for the next time it will happen again," Fortes explained.

Struggling to keep up

In the West Valley, a catalytic converter was being stolen from a Prius last month. Two cars pull up and the thieves remove the converter in less than two-and-a-half minutes.

Sako Arpajian with Reseda Mufflers is struggling to keep up with the demand for replacement parts detailing, "The dealer will say six months. I have ordered catalytic converters and it's been more than six months."

The Prius is the most popular car with thieves because their catalytic converters contain more unused precious metals than standard gas-vehicles.

"The guy comes in from Toyota all the time to drop off parts and he tells me, he's like, 'It's a zoo;' you know, he's like we have over 50 Priuses just sitting in the lot and they've been sitting for a very long time," Arpajian added.

Reseda Mufflers is seeing more cars with stolen converters right now than ever before. Arpajian further said, "So I get at least one call a day, I mean at least, you know, and that's just us. We're a small shop."