California Highway Patrol officer praised for heroic rescue

GALT, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer helped save a family from their burning home. Much of the Martinez family home in Galt is burnt and broken.

A fire ripped through several of the rooms Monday, leaving the ceilings charred and the floors covered in debris.

"It started to get pretty smoky in the house by the time I was coming out," said Abygail Martinez, house fire survivor.

Martinez and her three younger sisters were inside when the fire started. But they did not realize it until someone started shouting.

"I heard all the yelling, and then because I was able to hear what they were saying, I have a cat, and I grabbed him and I came outside," Martinez described.

No one got hurt

The voice they heard belongs to CHP officer James Gutierrez.

"I'm just glad that I was in the right place at the right time," Gutierrez expressed.

Gutierrez also said he was in Galt for a traffic complaint when he noticed the smoke and decided to check it out.

"There were flames coming up the side of the house, and the backyard appeared to be on fire," Gutierrez added.

Afraid there might be kids home because of spring break schedules, he went inside.

"I figured there were people who might need our help, so we just go in," Gutierrez described.

All four girls, as well as the family dog and cat, made it out and no one was hurt.

"Overwhelming"

Gutierrez is now being hailed as a hero, but he calls that title "overwhelming."

"When someone says 'Wow, you're a hero,' I go 'Well, that's just kind of what we do,'" Gutierrez further spoke.

A neighbor, Erasmo Ramirez, also helped get the girls out, and they waited with him until the fire crews came.

"I would like to think my neighbors would do the same for me, so, I mean that's just what humans need to do for other humans, you know what I mean," Ramirez expressed.

Focusing on what matters

The home is severely damaged. The family said that even though they've lost so much, they're focusing on what matters.

"This is all stuff. It can all be replaced," said Tiffany Martinez, mother to the four girls.

The girls' parents, who were not home at the time, are thankful that Gutierrez acted so quickly.

"If he wasn't in the neighborhood, you know. Things could be a lot worse, like I said, they're safe. I'm not planning a funeral today. None of my kids got burned," Tiffany further added.

Tiffany's husband, Scott, shared similar gratitude saying, "I'm proud to have him serving our community, and I'm grateful for everything he did. He saved everything that's most valuable to us. Everything I do is for them. I don't know, I don't have any words."

The only thing that comes to mind is gratitude, knowing everyone is safe and sound.