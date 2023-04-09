Skip to Content
California News
California firefighters battle three story apartment fire

KOREATOWN, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters engaged a fire at an apartment building in the Koreatown area Saturday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, though Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews were dispatched to the scene in the area near W. 4th Street just after 7:40pm.

Crews were working to contain the flames that were "well involved with one apartment building," according to a statement from LAFD.

Two additional task forces were requested to assist with the battle.

No injuries have yet been reported.

