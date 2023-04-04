California deputies chase stolen police vehicle

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sheriff's deputies went on a wild pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles this afternoon, chasing a driver in a stolen police vehicle.

The pursuit began in the Compton area, continued on the streets of Long Beach, often reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour, and finally ended in an industrial area near Anaheim when deputies boxed in the SUV.

Details about the theft of the police vehicle have not yet been released.

Authorities the removed the driver, a woman, from the vehicle and took her into custody.