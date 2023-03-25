California sports memorabilia store robbed

TUJUNGA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A dramatic break-in at a sports collectible shop. The owners say more than a million dollars worth of memorabilia was taken, and they say they're not the first shop to be targeted.

Autographed jerseys and basketballs, baseball trading cards and Pokémon games. It's been a labor of curating this collection for the guys at Kaptain Fish Collectibles in Tujunga, and the rare merchandise is also very valuable. That's why its kept under lock and key.

But a few thieves plowed a white work truck, right through their front window on Sunday, breaching the security gate. The three men in hoodies were caught on camera, quickly ransacking the store before the alarm tipped the cops off.

"It made me feel horrible. I felt violated. I felt fear that something like this could happen," Sevag Mazakian, co-owner of Kaptain Fish Collectibles, expressed.

Third card shop robbed

Mazakian says in less than seven minutes, these guys cost them over a million dollars in merchandise and damage.

"They took loose boxes, comics, cards, a signed pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers. Yeah," Mazakian added.

He says this is the third card shop to be robbed in two months. And whether or not the same people are responsible, the other two robberies happened just 15 miles away in Burbank.

"They might think Kaptain Fish is not too far from Burbank," Mazakian detailed.

"Proud to be a part of the community"

They're hoping someone can help identify the men in the video; one of whom provided them with a pretty clear close up on that security camera.

Kaptain Fish is a place where kids come to learn how to play Pokémon games.

It's a family friendly environment and they don't want the community to be afraid to come here.

"We built something here that we're proud of, and we're really proud to be a part of the community," Mazakian said.