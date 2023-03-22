Possible tornado sighting in California

UPDATE: According to CBS, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern California and Central Ventura County until 8:30pm. There are also reports of injuries and one person was taken to the hospital.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A high wind event caused damage to the roofs of at least five buildings in Montebello at about 11:30am Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles in the area appeared to be damaged by debris from the wind.

The Royal Paper Box Co. building near Maple Avenue and Date Street shows extensive roof damage from aerial footage.

Other buildings in the area of Maple Avenue and East Washington Boulevard were also damaged.

As of 2:00pm, National Weather Service Los Angeles is working to confirm a tornado.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of injuries.