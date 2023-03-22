California schools closed again due to three-day strike

GARDENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles area schools are closed again Wednesday as workers continue their three-day strike.

Striking workers gathered at the bus yard in Gardena Wednesday to form a picket line.

The striking workers, members of SEIU Local 99, are calling for a 30% wage increase and better staffing.

Meanwhile, school district officials say they have offered a what they have called a strong compromise offer of a 23% increase and a 3% cash bonus.

The workers, who are being supported by the local teacher's union, are not happy with that offer and began a three-day strike yesterday.

Loretta Powell, who has driven busses for LAUSD for 37 years, talked about why they are on strike.

"We have, you know, here at the district, I want to say back in the 90s and 2000s, we loved coming to work because it was like a family. We felt more appreciated. Now, we don't feel the appreciation. We feel like we are the little people at the bottom. We are not getting raises. It's affecting our households because everything is going up except our salaries. Bills are going up, food is going up, everything; even the gas to heat your house," Powell expressed.