today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:55 AM

RV trailers fall into California river Saturday

CASTAIC, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three RV trailers fell into California's Santa Clara River on Saturday.

The incident at around 12:30am at a motorhome park in Castaic after the embankment eroded.

Rescue crews went out to try and get the trailers out of the rushing water.

L.A. County Fire officials said no one was hurt.

Southern California is currently being hit with a massive winter storm that prompted a rare blizzard warning along with heavy rainfall.

The rest of the storm is expected to stay in the region until Sunday.

However, another storm is already on its way to make an appearance at the beginning of the week.

