today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:51 AM

California high school cafeteria catches on fire

COMPTON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters have responded in droves as flames broke out at Dominguez High School in Compton.

The fire could be seen miles away as the fire consumed parts of a building's roof. According to authorities, the fire began in the cafeteria.

It is unclear if classes will be canceled tomorrow.

"Further information will be provided to staff, parents and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known," Compton Unified School District officials said in a statement.

While authorities did not report any injuries at this time, we'll keep you updated as the story progresses.

