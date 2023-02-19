Car hits California home, two children injured

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There were some frightening moments in an Oakland neighborhood Sunday when a car crashed into a home and caught fire.

According to authorities, the driver lost control, crashed into a home and hit a residential gas meter, causing the car to erupt into flames.

Two adults and two children were inside the car; paramedics took the children were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Fire crews were quickly able to shut off the gas and contain the fire to a single garage.