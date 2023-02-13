Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day help boost Sacramento economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Local businesses like grocery stores and restaurants are thriving as people frantically purchased items or made reservations for gameday watch parties.

But the Super Bowl isn’t the only reason businesses are seeing a rise in customers. Valentine’s day falls on a Tuesday this year; a lot of couples are celebrating early this weekend.

Local businesses talked about the increased traffic they’re seeing related to both the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

Two big days, two days apart

“I love football, so anything to do with football, I'm in," said a patron.

Whether it’s a sports bar or restaurant, two big days, just two days apart, is helping midtown business thrive.

It all starts with the Super Bowl.

“Jalon Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, all the way. They are my lover boys. So much better than Valentine's Day,” said Naomi Wells.

Placing their bets on Valentine's Day

But some restaurants don’t share the same feeling; placing all their bets on Valentine's Day.

At Zocalo Midtown, when asked if Super Bowl Sunday gets in the way of planning for Valentine's Day, restaurant manager Nolan Sarabia said this.

“No, I was actually working on something on our floor plans ready for that day. We expect a high volume.”

Sarabia is leading Zocalo’s Valentines Day evening. He says preparations take place months in advance.

“Make sure the restaurant is nice and beautiful with roses and decorations all that good stuff. It definitely takes a village to make sure it all comes through," Sarabia explained.

But before then, Tropics Ale House on J Street, known for it’s pizza, wings and beer, celebrated one of its busiest days of the year.

“The environments really fun; I love working football. Everyone is in a good mood...drinking, and having a good time. It’s a part of the job I really like," said Jocelyn Cano, manager of Tropics Ale House.