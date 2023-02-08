LeBron James has become NBA’s lead scorer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - LeBron James is now the National Basketball Association's (NBA) all-time leading scorer, breaking a record that has stood for nearly four decades.

With 38,352 points heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James needed just 36 points to become the league's most prolific scorer. Thus far this season, the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points a game, good enough for the third-best mark of his 20-year career.

"I don't think it has hit me, you know, at the moment, you know, obviously when it happened and embracing that moment and seeing my family and my friends and, you know, people that has been, you

know, around me since I started this journey even before the NBA. So, you know, I definitely had a

moment right there, very emotional just to, you know, know I just you know, maybe from a kid from a

small town in Ohio," James spoke.

Prior to the game, James had only been outscored by Hall of Fame big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Laker who had previously been the NBA's all-time scorer since April 5, 1984. He played for five additional seasons after breaking the record, which he had taken from Wilt Chamberlain.

James has currently played 150 less games than Abdul-Jabbar and attempted 460 less field goals.

"LeBron has conducted himself with class. He had a plan. He came right out of high school

and went after excellence on the court. And being a financial being financially significant. And he's done

both of them. He's done them both in ways that we should all admire," Abdul-Jabbar praised.