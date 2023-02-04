CA court allows those with restraining orders to have a gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "I am very deeply, deeply concerned about a ruling like this," said Allison Kephart, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, WEAVE Sacramento.

A real and immediate concern has domestic violence organizations like WEAVE comes to terms with a fifth circuit court of appeals ruling; allowing those with restraining orders to have a gun.

"There is a strong correlation between having access to a firearm by those who do harm and the increased likelihood of severe injury or lethality for those who are victims of domestic violence," Kephart continued.

According to the Giffords Center for Gun Violence, domestic violence victims are five times more likely to be killed when their abuser has access to a gun.

It's a stat Kephart fears will now grow.

"At the end of the day, we'll put survivors in jeopardy and we are guaranteeing that more people will die."

The court found the federal gun control law could not stand under the Bruen test, requiring gun laws to be comparative to the regulations in place at the time of the Constitution's framing in the late 1780s.

While the decision does not impact California law, which prevents those with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns and ammo, Governor Newsom is gearing up for a fight.

Newsom said in a statement: "Wake up, America! This assault on our safety will only accelerate.

This is serious, and it's coming to California."