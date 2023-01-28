Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) - Rodney King's daughter says she felt sick watching the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols who later died of his injuries.

She watched the video with community activists in Los Angeles Friday night.

The legal team for the Nichols family has compared what happened in Memphis to the police beating of Rodney King in 1991.

She was seven-years-old when LAPD officers beat her father on the side of a Southern California freeway, which a witness recorded.

When a jury acquitted the officers, it set off deadly riots in Los Angeles.

Unlike Nichols, King survived his attack.

Lora Dene King says the police beating of Nichols is part of a pattern that needs to change.

She encouraged people to protest peacefully.

"I don't encourage hurting people. I don't encourage people burning down things. I don't encourage it. I understand the anger. Because I'm past angry...past upset. I'm past bothered. I'm sick. My stomach hurts watching that. I hope we never have to go through this again...hope no one has to watch this...hope no one has to explain this to their children. I hope one day we can look back and realize just how ignorant we were. And I say we because we are from here, we live here. We should be working together so that this never happens. It seems like it's no change except for hashtag with clear video," King said.

King says she wanted to send the Nichols family God's grace, mercy and strength to keep his legacy and good deeds alive.