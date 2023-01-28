Parishioners attended special mass, honoring 11 victims killed in Monterey Park shooting

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Parishioners lifted their voices in unity during a special mass at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Monterey Park.

They honored the 11 victims killed and pray for the 9 survivors of the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio last week.

"We remember to pray for those killed may they rest in peace. For those injured, we pray that god will heal them physically, emotionally, spiritually," said Father Joseph Magdaong.

During the service, a special message from Pope Francis expressed his sadness about the shooting.

Come together to find healing

Community members say while the pain and grief are still heavy, it's important to come together to try and find healing.

"There's so many people worldwide that have heard of our story...and are praying for us. I just want everybody to pray for us so that we heal and that we can move forward," said Monterey Park resident Adriana Douglass.

"In times like these; when we don't have any of the answers right now, it helps to bring a sense of calm and a sense of strength in an otherwise very troubling times," said attendee Ryan Senneff.

We need each other more than ever

It was a week ago Saturday, a gunman shot 20 people before driving to Lai Lai ballroom in Alhambra. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay was inside his family's business that night and wrestled the gun away from the shooter.

Michael Nguyen was among the first patrons who went for a dance lesson Friday when the ballroom reopened. He said while it's tough to think about dancing, it's important he supports the victims, their families, and the community.

"We need each other more than ever. I hope that people don't stay home forever...I want them to come back so what they love, and be with the people who share this passion," Nguyen said.