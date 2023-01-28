California residents gather outside state capitol, condemning fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC) - Demonstrators gathered outside California's Capitol building to condemn the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Their reaction came in real-time; they watched police body camera video of the beating on their phones when Memphis police released it Friday night.

Nichols lived in Sacramento before moving to Memphis a few years ago.

Furthermore, demonstrators expressed a range of emotions after viewing the police video.

"The things that they were saying to that man; the verbal abuse that came with the physical abuse that I heard. My heart goes out to his mother matter of fact she can have my whole heart," said community activist Stevante Clark.

"I just don't understand five police officers; it doesn't matter not even one of them says this is not right. It's just so hard to comprehend it's just so emotional," said protester Zion Taddese.

Additionally, another protester, Sarah Magnus, said this: "The feeling you get watching something like that, there's really no words to describe it. I was sick to my stomach. I had to walk away a few times it just breaks your heart."

"To hear that he was a Sacramento son, it just made me feel like we have to stand up. We have to stand up and be reminded that this isn't just a Memphis thing, a Sacramento, or a California thing; this is a national thing. We have to be in solidarity as a movement throughout the nation," said Isaiah McClymont, another protester.