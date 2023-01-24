95th Oscar nominations announced Tuesday

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed presented the nominees from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Leading with a total of 11 nods is Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The film received nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

The film also received nominations for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress for its stars: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu.

Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau received their first Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress for "The Whale."

"The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fablemans," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Top Gun: Maverick" also dominated the award nominations.

All are among the ten films contending for the coveted prize of Best Picture.

In addition, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for this year's ceremony for a third time.

The 95th Oscars will be on March 12th at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre and will air live on ABC.