today at 6:24 AM
San Francisco’s Chinatown celebrates Lunar New Year, honors Monterey Park victims

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in San Francisco's Chinatown did not let what happened in Monterey Park stop them from celebrating the Lunar New Year over the weekend.

Many kicked off the lunar new year celebrations by setting off fireworks across San Francisco's Chinatown.

"We love to share about the Chinese culture for the tourist people," said Kelly Yu, owner of Yu's Cafe.

However, those celebrating say they are saddened by the events in Monterey Park.

"It's very unfortunate. It's very sad. I think many of us I would have to say shocking," said Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation.

But, they believe it is important to continue celebrating the holiday.

"We don't want to let fear to be impacting our life and especially our seniors. So, I do encourage them to go out...and celebrate the Lunar New Year," Chan spoke.

"We don't scare with that; just celebrate what we like, and yes still celebrate until like 10 days to celebrate the Chinese new year," said Yu.

