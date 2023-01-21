One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night.

The incident happened at the Crenshaw Nursing Home.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two men were stabbed.

One man, in his 60s, died at the scene.

The other man, in his 30s, sustained injuries and went to the hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

LAPD said they arrested the alleged attacker.

The relationship between the victims and suspect is unclear at this time as are the details on what led up to the stabbings.

An investigation is underway.