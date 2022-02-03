Bakersfield Police: Street racing crash killed woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police say a San Joaquin Valley woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a car involved in an illegal street race.

Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was racing a motorcyclist Wednesday evening when the Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The Mustang became engulfed in flames and the motorcyclist fled. The 19-year-old woman driving the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. Her passenger and a woman in another car were injured.

The Mustang driver was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say he had moderate injuries and will be booked into jail when he's released from the hospital.