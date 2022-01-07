L.A. firefighter dies battling attack fire, leaving his family behind

He had a wife and two teenage children

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday from injuries received while battling a blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes.

47-year-old Jonathan Flagler, sustained “significant injuries” while fighting a house fire.

He leaves behind his wife, Jenny, and two sons, ages 13 and 15.

Flagler and other crew members from Fire Station 83 were called to the blaze around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A fire had started in the attic of a home.

Flagler was a 21-year veteran who spent 19 years with the City of Vernon Fire Department until it was absorbed by the L.A. County Fire Department in October 2020.