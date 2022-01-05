California adopts water restrictions as drought drags on

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - For the second time in a decade, Californians will face mandatory restrictions governing their outdoor water use as the state endures another drought.

The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are fairly mild and could take effect as soon as the end of the month.

The action comes as Californians have failed to meet Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use compared to last year. Between July and November, the state’s water usage went down just 6%.

The new restrictions follow an extremely wet December that state officials warned may not continue during the winter months that normally are the state’s wettest.

Though much of the U.S. West is in drought, no other western state has adopted statewide restrictions on residential water usage.