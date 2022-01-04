Skip to Content
California corrections officials don’t have to consider early release for violent felons

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In California, the state's Supreme Court unanimously ruled that corrections officials don't have to consider earlier release for violent felons, even those whose primary offense is considered nonviolent under state law.

The ruling stems from inmates’ latest attempt to expand the application of an initiative championed by former Gov. Jerry Brown and approved by nearly two-thirds of voters in 2016.

The Supreme Court’s decision overturned one appeals court ruling that would have invalidated the corrections department’s regulation that excluded inmates serving time for any violent crime, even it is not their primary offense.

California’s legal definition of violent crimes is narrow, applying to about two-dozen of the most serious crimes including murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, kidnapping, assaults, arson, robbery and extortion.

