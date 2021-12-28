No survivors reported in plane crash near San Diego

Crash affects neighborhood, investigations ongoing

EL CAJON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An airplane has crashed in San Diego county and firefighters report on finding no survivors at the scene.

A Learjet crashed around 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27 in El Cajon, and Lakeside Fire District officials say they haven't found anyone aboard the plane who survived but no injuries were reported on the ground.

While a specific number of victims has yet to be reported, it is also currently unknown how many people were on the airplane.

Several power lines were affected as small fires were being extinguished by the firefighters.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation of the crash.