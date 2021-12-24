2 dead in submerged car as California storm worries spread
Storm takes two victims
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued one driver early Thursday but were unable to save two more from a submerged car in a flooded underpass south of San Francisco as a storm rolled through California.
Residents of three Southern California canyons scarred by a wildfire last year were ordered to leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows.
In the Sierra Nevada, cracks were found in rock next to a dam, and an evacuation warning was issued for about 150 homes downstream.
However, authorities say the dam doesn't appear to be in immediate danger.
