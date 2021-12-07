Skip to Content
California News
By
Published 8:31 AM

Second arrest in 2019 California shooting of girl and her mother

MGN

Suspect to possibly face multiple charges

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and wounded her mother in Ventura County.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody Dec. 1 in San Bernardino County.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says he could face charges including conspiracy, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm.

The arrest comes two years after an Oxnard man was arrested in connection with the double shooting.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects.

California News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content