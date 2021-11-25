Powerful Santa Ana winds hammer Southern California

Thousands spend Thanksgiving without power

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fierce Santa Ana winds forced thousands of Southern California residents to spend their Thanksgiving without power.

In North Hollywood, the wind toppled a large tree onto two vehicles.

Sustained gusts forced Southern California Edison to turn off electricity to more than 63,000 customers to prevent wildfires.

Red flag warnings remain posted across the region. Gusts are expected to top 55 miles an hour. HIgh winds are expected through Friday.

Officials warn those in fire-prone areas to be ready to evacuate should a wildfire break out.