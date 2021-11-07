Teacher speaks on breaking up knife attack between students

TURLOCK, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A California high school teacher is now describing how he helped subdue a student involved in an on-campus stabbing.

The moment a teacher helped to change the course of a fight at Turlock High School (THS).

"When I got to the young man and kinda looked at him and let him know, hey, hey it's ok man, (breaths)," THS teacher Ryan Tribble shared.

He witnessed the student attacking another with a knife. Tribble then stopped the teenager in his tracks, ending the altercation.

"When I put my arms on him I just, I don't know I just looked at him right in the eyes, and in all honesty when I saw that picture I thought man that's a cool picture and then I thought woah that's me," Tribble said.

Ryan tribble has been teaching for two decades, serving as Turlock High's psychology teacher for more than 17 years.

Friday's on-campus stabbing unfolded right near his classroom.

"I heard hey mr tribble, mr tribble, there's a fight they're fighting they're fighting," Tribble added.

He says he didn't feel afraid, he just knew he needed to help.

"I just kind of ran and I jumped over my railing and I saw that it was one of my students and another young man," Tribble shared.

The student didn't say anything as Tribble tried to subdue him.

"He just looked like a scared angry kid, just looked like a kid, you know, it just really just looked like a kid," Tribble said.

But Tribble got through to the student in that moment.

"Just a little bit, you know, you show these kids love and kindness and I've always found that they return it," Tribble added

He's encouraging students to talk about how they're feeling about th situation.

"I would like to provide the opportunity for them to speak I got a pretty good relationship with most of my students I think and I think they'll be pretty open to be vulnerable and share."

The details of the stabbing and what led to it are still being investigated.